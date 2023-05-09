EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] Stock trading around $2.69 per share: What’s Next?

EZFill Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EZFL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.09% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 53.71%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM that EzFill Congratulates Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Finalizing Preparations.

Yehuda Levy, EzFill Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented “We would like to congratulate all the parties involved on a job well done, including South Florida Motorsports, Formula 1, Mercedes, Crypto.com, and all the other vendors, on doing the impossible and getting the premises ready for what is gearing up to be a very exciting weekend. We have all been working for several months on this project and are now working around the clock to ensure we meet our fueling obligations for the race event. We are excited to be part of Formula 1’s prestigious event that is taking place in our home market.”.

Over the last 12 months, EZFL stock dropped by -43.02%. The one-year EZFill Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.1. The average equity rating for EZFL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.63 million, with 26.55 million shares outstanding and 1.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.07K shares, EZFL stock reached a trading volume of 9176307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EZFL shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EZFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZFill Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

EZFL Stock Performance Analysis:

EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.71. With this latest performance, EZFL shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EZFill Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.99 and a Gross Margin at -12.92. EZFill Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.36.

Return on Total Capital for EZFL is now -92.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.46. Additionally, EZFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.EZFill Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] Insider Position Details

Positions in EZFill Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in EZFill Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EZFL] by around 22,300 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 21,313 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 44,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZFL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,213 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,118 shares during the same period.