Enviva Inc. [EVA] Revenue clocked in at $1.13 billion, down -83.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Enviva Inc. [NYSE: EVA] traded at a low on 05/08/23, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.96. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:43 PM that Enviva Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results, Updates 2023 Guidance, Changes Capital Allocation Priorities, and Announces New Contract.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today released financial and operating results for first-quarter 2023, discussed changes to its capital allocation priorities in addition to providing a 2023 financial guidance update, and announced a large, long-term take-or-pay off-take contract with an existing Japanese customer.

“As we will describe today, the plans and initiatives underway to improve productivity and costs across Enviva’s current asset platform continue to fall behind expectations. While the board of directors remains convinced of management’s ability to deliver the originally forecasted operational and financial performance over time, it is clearly taking longer than expected,” said John Keppler, Executive Chairman of the board. “To more conservatively underwrite that plan and ensure the ability of the Company to capture the value of the fully contracted growth ahead, after careful consideration with management, the board of directors evaluated the most accretive uses of the Company’s capital and decided to revise Enviva’s capital allocation framework, eliminating the Company’s quarterly dividend in order to preserve liquidity and a conservative leverage profile, maintain our current growth trajectory, potentially accelerate future investments in new fully contracted plant and port assets, and implement a limited share repurchase program.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6121515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enviva Inc. stands at 21.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.54%.

The market cap for EVA stock reached $471.30 million, with 66.87 million shares outstanding and 35.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, EVA reached a trading volume of 6121515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enviva Inc. [EVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVA shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enviva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Enviva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $62, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enviva Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has EVA stock performed recently?

Enviva Inc. [EVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.54. With this latest performance, EVA shares dropped by -64.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.14 for Enviva Inc. [EVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.96, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading, and 50.68 for the last 200 days.

Enviva Inc. [EVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enviva Inc. [EVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +5.06. Enviva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.39.

Return on Total Capital for EVA is now -3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enviva Inc. [EVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.46. Additionally, EVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 504.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enviva Inc. [EVA] managed to generate an average of -$121,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Enviva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Enviva Inc. [EVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enviva Inc. go to 34.50%.

Insider trade positions for Enviva Inc. [EVA]

There are presently around $517 million, or 83.70% of EVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVA stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 28,262,452, which is approximately 0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 5,742,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.45 million in EVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $40.37 million in EVA stock with ownership of nearly 29.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enviva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Enviva Inc. [NYSE:EVA] by around 5,195,674 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,196,833 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 49,342,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,735,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,190,300 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,265 shares during the same period.