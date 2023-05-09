Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain 7.15% so far this year. What now?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.36 during the day while it closed the day at $13.33. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in May:.

Citi Energy & Climate Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023Location: Boston, Mass.

Enovix Corporation stock has also gained 21.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENVX stock has inclined by 48.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.12% and gained 7.15% year-on date.

The market cap for ENVX stock reached $1.96 billion, with 154.18 million shares outstanding and 127.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 5666532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $29.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 316.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.96. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.76, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 56.40% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,643,744, which is approximately -4.627% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,645,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.25 million in ENVX stocks shares; and ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC, currently with $101.08 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 13,888,354 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 12,964,284 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,849,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,702,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,172,494 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,350,346 shares during the same period.