Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Revenue clocked in at $10.11 billion, down -39.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.96%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM that Cushman & Wakefield Announces Passing of John C. Cushman, III.

Member of firm’s founding family regarded for profound impact over 60-year career.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Cushman & Wakefield is deeply saddened to announce the passing of John C. Cushman, III, member of Cushman & Wakefield’s founding family who passed away on May 4, 2023. Over the course of his 60-year career, John’s iconic legacy in business, the commercial real estate industry and as a global citizen stands as a key pillar in Cushman & Wakefield’s history. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all who join us in mourning this great loss.

Over the last 12 months, CWK stock dropped by -58.49%. The one-year Cushman & Wakefield plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.18. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.92 billion, with 225.70 million shares outstanding and 162.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CWK stock reached a trading volume of 4833927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $15.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.96. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.12 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.94. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $3,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,623 million, or 85.50% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 34,832,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,863,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.67 million in CWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $188.21 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 40,587,859 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 14,207,287 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 160,232,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,027,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,727,471 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,137,153 shares during the same period.