CSX Corporation [CSX] gain 2.91% so far this year. What now?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.85%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM that CSX Announces Customer Environmental Excellence Award Winners.

In the second year of the annual awards program, CSX chose winners in two categories: highway-to-rail conversions and innovation.

Over the last 12 months, CSX stock dropped by -7.99%. The one-year CSX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.76. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.69 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.85M shares, CSX stock reached a trading volume of 8891144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CSX stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 35 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.11, while it was recorded at 31.41 for the last single week of trading, and 30.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 8.19%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,329 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,053,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 billion in CSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.98 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 76,083,696 shares. Additionally, 693 investors decreased positions by around 127,976,881 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 1,311,913,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,515,974,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,749,214 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 10,289,077 shares during the same period.