CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] moved up 8.13: Why It’s Important

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] surged by $9.96 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $132.88 during the day while it closed the day at $132.41. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2024 ended April 30, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call by phone, please pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI598eb6ba76e2464eae231d18fa2614f0. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the call.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 11.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRWD stock has inclined by 21.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.44% and gained 25.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $30.07 billion, with 235.05 million shares outstanding and 215.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 6046163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $169.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRWD stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRWD shares from 150 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 42.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.35, while it was recorded at 121.43 for the last single week of trading, and 140.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 37.60%.

There are presently around $20,391 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,008,334, which is approximately 5.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,412,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $812.58 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 147.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 24,667,984 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 20,947,732 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 108,386,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,002,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,603,229 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 7,069,152 shares during the same period.