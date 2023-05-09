Credit Suisse slashes price target on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] – find out why.

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.34 at the close of the session, down -1.81%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that HanesBrands Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports first-quarter net sales, operating profit and EPS from continuing operations within its guidance range.

Generated positive cash flow and sequentially reduced inventory in the quarter.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock is now -31.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.54 and lowest of $4.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.28, which means current price is +0.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 7513113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $1,252 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,853,310, which is approximately 5.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,011,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.95 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $104.36 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 37,969,527 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 27,023,792 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 223,550,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,544,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,442,058 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 11,661,754 shares during the same period.