Cowen lifts JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 0.71% or 0.05 points to close at $7.07 with a heavy trading volume of 7756031 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM that The JetBlue Ventures and Plug and Play Partnership Yields Successful Outcome In Travel & Hospitality Program.

JetBlue Ventures and Plug and Play Tech Center announce that their partnership has once again been successful in fostering innovation and growth in the travel industry. Their partnership aims to increase collaboration in the travel tech industry as both companies discover and pair startups with commercial aviation business opportunities. Through this collaboration, they were able to create an impactful partnership between travel startup Autio, a location-based audio story app, and JetBlue.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

JetBlue Ventures and Plug and Play have partnered together over the last seven years to support travel-related technologies and drive innovation. As part of their relationship, Plug and Play operates a Travel & Hospitality Program, which has allowed JetBlue to meet promising startups in the travel and hospitality sector. To support this program, JetBlue Ventures leverages its industry expertise and resources to help startups in the program succeed while also gaining access to cutting-edge technologies and ideas that can enhance the JetBlue customer experience.

It opened the trading session at $7.03, the shares rose to $7.15 and dropped to $7.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBLU points out that the company has recorded -7.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 7756031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,595 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,605,973, which is approximately 3.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,864,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.07 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $100.83 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 29,243,317 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 19,094,660 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 177,295,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,633,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,087,168 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,518,946 shares during the same period.