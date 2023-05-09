Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Is Currently 0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Carrier to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

A sum of 6666800 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.58M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $43.04 and dropped to a low of $42.21 until finishing in the latest session at $42.60.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $48.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $38 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.17, while it was recorded at 41.80 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.07%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,053 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,020,286, which is approximately 0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 80,989,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.33 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 35,248,706 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 31,969,706 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 661,718,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,936,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,517,810 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,569,531 shares during the same period.