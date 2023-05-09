BlackBerry Limited [BB] Revenue clocked in at $656.00 million, up 52.76% YTD: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] gained 6.18% or 0.29 points to close at $4.98 with a heavy trading volume of 5752728 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility.

BlackBerry’s asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

It opened the trading session at $4.74, the shares rose to $4.99 and dropped to $4.728, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BB points out that the company has recorded 16.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, BB reached to a volume of 5752728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.35. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.52 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $1,347 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 57,923,581, which is approximately 82.602% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.69 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $179.16 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -4.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 49,503,536 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 32,177,186 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 188,812,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,493,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,236,669 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,648,589 shares during the same period.