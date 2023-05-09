B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, up 14.29% YTD: What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.82%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM that B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Regional Area.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -5.99%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.24. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.27 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 5159790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,453 million, or 57.97% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 120,018,144, which is approximately 8.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.21 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $157.21 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 50,346,727 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 23,674,716 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 527,229,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,250,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,108,325 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,231 shares during the same period.