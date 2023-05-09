Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Is Currently 1.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 1.93% or 0.01 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 5910041 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AMYRIS TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 9.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after closing of the financial markets.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amyris’ financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris’ Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

It opened the trading session at $0.80, the shares rose to $0.80 and dropped to $0.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded -73.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 5910041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $2.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMRS shares from 4 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.26. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -40.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1106, while it was recorded at 0.8572 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9950 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $99 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,211,189, which is approximately 7.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.08 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.64 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 25,909,937 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,583,926 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 83,240,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,734,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,976,504 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,495,016 shares during the same period.