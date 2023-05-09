Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] Is Currently 77.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] gained 77.78% or 0.38 points to close at $0.88 with a heavy trading volume of 40604934 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Acorda Therapeutics and Chance Pharmaceuticals Announce Agreement to Commercialize INBRIJA® in China.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) and Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. today announced that they have entered into distribution and supply agreements to provide INBRIJA® in China. INBRIJA is indicated in the United States for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor.

Under the terms of the agreements, Acorda will receive an up-front payment of $2.5 million, a near term milestone payment of up to $6 million, $3 million upon regulatory approval, up to $132.5 million in sales milestones, and a fixed fee for each carton of INBRIJA supplied to Chance. By 2030, it is estimated that China will have approximately 5 million people with Parkinson’s disease due to its aging population1. Chance plans to seek regulatory authorization as quickly as possible.

It opened the trading session at $0.56, the shares rose to $1.2098 and dropped to $0.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACOR points out that the company has recorded 10.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -238.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 104.43K shares, ACOR reached to a volume of 40604934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $31 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.65. With this latest performance, ACOR shares gained by 62.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.74 for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6178, while it was recorded at 0.5610 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6076 for the last 200 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.79 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.59.

Return on Total Capital for ACOR is now -17.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.70. Additionally, ACOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] managed to generate an average of -$540,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 25.80% of ACOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACOR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,395,668, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 868,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in ACOR stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.34 million in ACOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR] by around 349,496 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,299,950 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,673,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,322,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACOR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,214 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,707 shares during the same period.