Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] moved up 19.22: Why It’s Important

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] price surged by 19.22 percent to reach at $3.83. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM that Zions Bancorporation’s Board Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2023.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company’s various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

A sum of 14670903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.63M shares. Zions Bancorporation National Association shares reached a high of $24.49 and dropped to a low of $22.205 until finishing in the latest session at $23.76.

The one-year ZION stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.59. The average equity rating for ZION stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $37.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $46, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on ZION stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ZION shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39.

ZION Stock Performance Analysis:

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.72. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.99, while it was recorded at 23.42 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zions Bancorporation National Association Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,868 million, or 85.20% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,079,668, which is approximately 5.695% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,879,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.75 million in ZION stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $170.91 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -1.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 12,334,138 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 16,244,201 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 92,146,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,724,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,805 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,334,250 shares during the same period.