William Blair slashes price target on Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] – find out why.

Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ: APTX] price plunged by -32.32 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Aptinyx Reports on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Highlights and Review of Strategic Alternatives.

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX) today reported recent business updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

A sum of 30761728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. Aptinyx Inc. shares reached a high of $0.109 and dropped to a low of $0.0635 until finishing in the latest session at $0.08.

The average equity rating for APTX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Aptinyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptinyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on APTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptinyx Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

APTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.22. With this latest performance, APTX shares dropped by -35.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1557, while it was recorded at 0.1116 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3368 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptinyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41.

Aptinyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 46.00% of APTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTX stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,891,758, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.13% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 6,116,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in APTX stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.43 million in APTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptinyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ:APTX] by around 579,705 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,201,247 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 26,581,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,362,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,708 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,114,128 shares during the same period.