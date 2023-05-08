why Wayfair Inc. [W] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.31

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] gained 10.96% on the last trading session, reaching $40.19 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces First Quarter 2023 Results, Achieves Considerable Progress on Roadmap Toward Profitability.

Q1 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion with 21.7 million Active Customers.

Q1 results demonstrate consistent market share gains and improvement in cost structure.

Wayfair Inc. represents 110.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.00 billion with the latest information. W stock price has been found in the range of $36.61 to $41.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, W reached a trading volume of 9470965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $47.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $63, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on W stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 30 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.39. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 34.32 for the last single week of trading, and 42.47 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $4,038 million, or 118.60% of W stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,180,643, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,530,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.21 million in W stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $345.06 million in W stock with ownership of nearly 0.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 19,397,222 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 13,645,592 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 67,418,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,461,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,672,791 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,853,193 shares during the same period.