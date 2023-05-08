why Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $268.73

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM that How To Grow a Sustainability Pilot Into Reality at Scale.

Meta

A sum of 26934788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.94M shares. Meta Platforms Inc. shares reached a high of $234.68 and dropped to a low of $229.85 until finishing in the latest session at $232.78.

The one-year META stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.38. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $268.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $230 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $220, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on META stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 230 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 34.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.76, while it was recorded at 237.15 for the last single week of trading, and 157.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 18.50%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $376,262 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.33 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $28.51 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,324 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 139,419,945 shares. Additionally, 1,666 investors decreased positions by around 160,924,788 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 1,316,040,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,616,385,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 403 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,472,950 shares, while 249 institutional investors sold positions of 28,353,304 shares during the same period.