why Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.27

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] gained 1.34% or 0.04 points to close at $3.02 with a heavy trading volume of 10093124 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department via e-mail at investor.relations@grab.com or by mail to 3 Media Close, #01-03/06, Singapore 138498.

It opened the trading session at $3.00, the shares rose to $3.09 and dropped to $2.985, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRAB points out that the company has recorded 11.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.90M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 10093124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.20 to $2.80, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GRAB stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GRAB shares from 3.60 to 4.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $5,736 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.55% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 301,511,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.56 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $463.8 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 25.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 210,204,077 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 61,929,233 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 1,627,117,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,899,250,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,346,851 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,410,404 shares during the same period.