why Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.40

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.65%.

Over the last 12 months, BBD stock dropped by -13.61%. The one-year Banco Bradesco S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.47. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.51 billion, with 5.33 billion shares outstanding and 5.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.14M shares, BBD stock reached a trading volume of 46106759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.75. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $237,423 per employee.

BBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 109,511,766 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 208,475,626 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 434,176,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 752,163,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,711,575 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 100,072,524 shares during the same period.