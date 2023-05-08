Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] fell -54.40% so far this year. What now?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] gained 49.23% on the last trading session, reaching $27.16 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 11:20 AM that Western Alliance Bancorporation Issues Statement Disputing Recent Financial Times Article.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: WAL), the holding company for Western Alliance Bank, today issued the following statement in response to an article published by the Financial Times.

The Financial Times’ report today that Western Alliance is considering a potential sale of all or part of its business is categorically false in all respects. There is not a single element of the article that is true. Western Alliance is not exploring a sale, nor has it hired an advisor to explore strategic options.

Western Alliance Bancorporation represents 107.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. WAL stock price has been found in the range of $22.551 to $28.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, WAL reached a trading volume of 42718283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $57.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $38 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for WAL stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.83. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.47, while it was recorded at 28.46 for the last single week of trading, and 62.91 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.44.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $314,205 per employee.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to -13.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]

There are presently around $2,509 million, or 86.90% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,092,749, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,617,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.73 million in WAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $172.76 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -27.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 11,225,614 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 12,211,541 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 68,925,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,362,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,298,818 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,717,514 shares during the same period.