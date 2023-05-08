Wells Fargo slashes price target on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] – find out why.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained 2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $8.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM that CommonSpirit Completes Purchase of Steward’s Utah Operations.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the commencement of its master lease with CommonSpirit Health (“CommonSpirit”) through CommonSpirit’s wholly owned subsidiary of Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado (“CHIC”), to operate five general acute care hospitals in Utah.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CommonSpirit, recognized as one of the country’s largest and most respected not-for-profit healthcare providers, becomes a top operator for MPT and furthers the Company’s long-term strategy to diversify by asset type, operator and geography.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 598.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.04 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $8.3729 to $8.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.52M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 9967227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $11.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MPW stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to -1.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $4,210 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,056,198, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,410,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $632.07 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $313.49 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 2.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 57,939,302 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 52,595,768 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 378,455,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,990,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,278,505 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 9,113,595 shares during the same period.