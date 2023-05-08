Wall Street Analyst Reiterated NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. What else is Wall St. saying

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] closed the trading session at $286.80 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $277.31, while the highest price level was $287.55. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.25 percent and weekly performance of 3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 116.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.97M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 35389461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $288.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $175 to $355. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $270 to $315, while UBS kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 8.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 199.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.89, while it was recorded at 282.33 for the last single week of trading, and 186.54 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.44. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $166,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.20%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $457,127 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,600,119, which is approximately 0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 179,820,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.57 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $39.4 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,489 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 86,654,018 shares. Additionally, 1,454 investors decreased positions by around 58,865,417 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 1,448,366,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,886,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 420 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,810,773 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 5,838,686 shares during the same period.