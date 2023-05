Wall Street Analyst Initiated Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $0.06 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0462, while the highest price level was $0.0658. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Requested a Hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel after Received a Letter of Expected Delisting Determination from Nasdaq Staff.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (the “Company” or “PBTS”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, today announced that it has requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel as the next step in the process in seeking an extension to satisfy the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”).

On April 26, 2023, the Company received the expected notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Staff had determined that, as of April 25, 2023, the Company’s securities had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days as set forth in Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the Low Priced Stocks Rule”). As a result, Staff had determined to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq unless the Company requests a hearing no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023, the hearing are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30-45 days after the date of the hearing request. The Company submitted the request for a hearing on April 28, 2023. This request will ordinarily stay any further action by the Staff and the Company’s securities are expected to continue to be eligible to trade on Nasdaq at least pending the ultimate conclusion of the hearing process.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.59 percent and weekly performance of -10.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.51M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 13123089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.57. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -29.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0893, while it was recorded at 0.0665 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4322 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.35% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 471,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.28% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 271,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 902,029 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 207,655 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 109,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,830 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 207,655 shares during the same period.