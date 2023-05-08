Wall Street Analyst Initiated Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.84%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock dropped by -30.63%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.28. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.83 billion, with 421.42 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 17417978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $19, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,696 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.17 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $334.02 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,917,370 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 22,731,735 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 197,948,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,598,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,169,312 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,977,361 shares during the same period.