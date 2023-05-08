Wall Street Analyst Initiated Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] loss -1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Canoo to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Canoo Inc. represents 477.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $342.59 million with the latest information. GOEV stock price has been found in the range of $0.7073 to $0.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.17M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 10981503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 28.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6614, while it was recorded at 0.7527 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5938 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $44 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,964,694, which is approximately 36.878% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,571,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.89 million in GOEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.82 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 46.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 18,815,919 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,941,345 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 35,922,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,679,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,461,986 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,898 shares during the same period.