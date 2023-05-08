Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $7.60 per share: What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] closed the trading session at $7.60 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.355, while the highest price level was $7.685. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Valley National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.80 percent and weekly performance of -18.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, VLY reached to a volume of 11620558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.98. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,260 million, or 70.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,244,830, which is approximately 4.816% of the company’s market cap and around 1.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,725,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.92 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $157.47 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 22,455,170 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 11,625,825 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 263,291,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,372,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,268,197 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,762 shares during the same period.