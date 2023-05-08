UBS lifts Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.86 during the day while it closed the day at $4.74. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Disciplined capital allocation and commitment to debt reduction.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Southwestern Energy Company stock has also loss -8.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has declined by -10.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.72% and lost -18.97% year-on date.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $5.08 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.01M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 17018995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Siebert Williams Shank analysts kept a Hold rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,410 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,543,599, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,555,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.15 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $438.53 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 117,801,093 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 124,247,251 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 688,434,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,483,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,974,500 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 43,428,444 shares during the same period.