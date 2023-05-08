UBS lifts Shopify Inc. [SHOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] surged by $4.73 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $62.5394 during the day while it closed the day at $62.03. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Shopify Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Agrees to Sell Shopify Logistics to Flexport.

Shopify sharpens its focus on building and scaling the future of commerce.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Shopify Inc. stock has also gained 28.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHOP stock has inclined by 17.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.11% and gained 78.71% year-on date.

The market cap for SHOP stock reached $73.07 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.27M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 43054247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $57.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on SHOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

SHOP stock trade performance evaluation

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.03. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 37.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.18 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 51.93 for the last single week of trading, and 38.88 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now -6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.95. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] managed to generate an average of -$298,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,121 million, or 65.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 71,116,224, which is approximately -1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 69,473,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.88 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 18.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 96,786,834 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 82,955,070 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 579,902,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,644,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,295,386 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 19,595,691 shares during the same period.