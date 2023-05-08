Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Stock trading around $37.75 per share: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.58%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Uber Eats Works with Amazon to Bring Alexa Order Tracking to U.S. Consumers.

Starting this May, US consumers will be able to track orders directly through Alexa.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that consumers can now use their Amazon Echo devices to track the status of Uber Eats orders in the United States. This new integration unlocks real-time, hands-free order tracking for Echo users across the country.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 34.34%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.88. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.50 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.25M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 24664602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $48.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $47 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 76.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.58. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.24, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 29.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,871 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 170,878,658, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 127,602,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 billion in UBER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.44 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 6.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 163,275,469 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 133,287,039 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 1,183,455,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,480,018,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,698,087 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 29,495,625 shares during the same period.