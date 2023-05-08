Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $86.03 billion, up 38.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] price surged by 5.50 percent to reach at $8.86. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Tesla Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

A sum of 107273067 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 148.90M shares. Tesla Inc. shares reached a high of $170.7899 and dropped to a low of $163.51 until finishing in the latest session at $170.06.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.99. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $180.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $218 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $245 to $154, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TSLA stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 190 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 7.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.45, while it was recorded at 162.80 for the last single week of trading, and 208.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 10.66%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $230,446 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,857,401, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 177,731,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.23 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.84 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,582 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 118,215,911 shares. Additionally, 1,108 investors decreased positions by around 145,627,462 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,091,241,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,355,084,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 391 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,262,092 shares, while 251 institutional investors sold positions of 7,827,078 shares during the same period.