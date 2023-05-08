TAL Education Group [TAL] fell -16.31% so far this year. What now?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $5.90 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.475, while the highest price level was $5.99. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.31 percent and weekly performance of 0.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 9387817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on TAL stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TAL shares from 4.94 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,807 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 45,269,799, which is approximately 20.724% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,046,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.17 million in TAL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $115.57 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 57.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 69,853,318 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 51,736,784 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 184,606,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,196,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,880,409 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 13,423,700 shares during the same period.