Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Is Currently 2.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 2.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call through Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10072871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Solid Power Inc. stands at 5.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.71%.

The market cap for SLDP stock reached $362.10 million, with 175.92 million shares outstanding and 124.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 10072871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SLDP stock. On November 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLDP shares from 13 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has SLDP stock performed recently?

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -21.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -501.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.05.

Return on Total Capital for SLDP is now -10.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] managed to generate an average of -$40,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Insider trade positions for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]

There are presently around $117 million, or 30.10% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,816,449, which is approximately 11.204% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.62 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.71 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 8,099,956 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,027,887 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 44,724,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,852,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,443,915 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,214 shares during the same period.