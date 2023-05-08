Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Is Currently 10.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] jumped around 0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.34 at the close of the session, up 10.74%. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Silvergate Capital Corporation Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE Regarding 10-K Filing.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI), the holding company for Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), today announced that on March 17, 2023 it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards given the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Although Company management has been working diligently to complete required information for the Form 10-K, and a substantial part of such information has been completed, the Company needs additional time to complete tasks related to its Form 10-K and its independent registered public accounting firm requires more time to obtain further information from the Company and complete certain audit procedures.

The NYSE will monitor the status of the Company’s late filing and related public disclosures for up to a six-month period from its due date. If the Company fails to file its delayed filing and has any subsequent delayed filings within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company’s securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in Section 802.01E of the Listed Company Manual. If the NYSE determines that an additional six-month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is now -92.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.675 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.74, which means current price is +21.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.37M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 11499904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. On March 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SI shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.31.

How has SI stock performed recently?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9986, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 39.0779 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SI is now -22.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 715.47. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Earnings analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

Insider trade positions for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

There are presently around $40 million, or 79.90% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,999,083, which is approximately 3.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,950,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 million in SI stocks shares; and BLOCK.ONE, currently with $3.43 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 16,612,524 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 10,818,502 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,588,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,019,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,463,857 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 7,951,672 shares during the same period.