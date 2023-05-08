Scotiabank lifts Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 9.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.73. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bionano to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 9, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9195410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $202.35 million, with 296.95 million shares outstanding and 291.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 9195410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $4.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -29.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.92 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0325, while it was recorded at 0.6673 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8231 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $60 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,240,256, which is approximately 7.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,064,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.66 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.57 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 9.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,019,725 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,914,055 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 70,710,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,644,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 505,843 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,559 shares during the same period.