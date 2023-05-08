Raymond James slashes price target on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] – find out why.

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] gained 4.14% on the last trading session, reaching $40.97 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Marvell Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that the Marvell Board of Directors has appointed President and CEO, Matt Murphy as Chair of the Board, effective the date of Marvell’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is currently scheduled for June 16, 2023. Murphy will succeed Rick Hill, who has served as Chair of the Board since 2016. Hill will be retiring from the Board at the end of his current term to focus on philanthropic activity in Latin America. The Board has also appointed Michael Strachan, a Marvell Director since 2016, to become Lead Independent Director.

Hill has played an essential role in Marvell’s multi-year transformation. He initially served as Chair and Interim Principle Executive Officer and was instrumental in assembling a strong and experienced Board of Directors, as well as hiring key members of the current management team including Murphy as CEO. His deep insights and decades of experience in the semiconductor industry have been invaluable to the company as Marvell pursues its long-term growth opportunities in cloud, 5G, automotive and enterprise end markets.

Marvell Technology Inc. represents 854.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.57 billion with the latest information. MRVL stock price has been found in the range of $39.495 to $41.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 14042365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $56.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $64 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $55, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 38.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 39.87 for the last single week of trading, and 43.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$21,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 17.00%.

There are presently around $28,919 million, or 86.10% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,977,149, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,212,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.27 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -11.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 64,645,570 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 55,638,547 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 585,565,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,849,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,858,485 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 14,063,124 shares during the same period.