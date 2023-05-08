Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $1.20

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.47%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Qurate Retail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today reported first quarter 2023 results (1).

“In the first quarter, we saw meaningful improvement in revenue trends at our largest businesses, QVC US & QVC International, while performance remained soft at HSN, Cornerstone and Zulily. Our customer file continues to be pressured and while we have multiple efforts underway to re-activate customer groups, we expect the impact of these initiatives to take several quarters. Against this backdrop, we are intensely focused on factors in our control. We are on track with Project Athens and have taken significant cost actions with more underway. We successfully managed towards higher average selling prices through price increases and an elevated merchandise strategy leveraging the improved freshness of our product assortment. In addition, we enhanced programming and improved the performance of our daily specials by returning the urgency of a 24-hour sale,” said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail.

Over the last 12 months, QRTEA stock dropped by -80.57%. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $333.70 million, with 380.00 million shares outstanding and 341.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, QRTEA stock reached a trading volume of 12771427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0207, while it was recorded at 0.7738 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0611 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $278 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,026,011, which is approximately -2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.03 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $22.79 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 18.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 43,473,018 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 42,948,671 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 229,087,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,509,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,719,718 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 17,171,287 shares during the same period.