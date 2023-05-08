QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] surged by $2.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $109.27 during the day while it closed the day at $108.78. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Inaugural Qualcomm® Make in Africa Mentorship Program.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the selection of 10 startups to participate in the inaugural Qualcomm Make in Africa startup mentorship program, as part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform announced in December 2022. These startups are developing innovative products in clean energy, agricultural technology, computing for education, geospatial predictive analysis, medical technologies, and innovations utilizing electric vehicles. Several startups also feature women in prominent leadership roles.

The startups, based in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and Rwanda, were selected from a pool of 550+ applicants from 34 African countries. They were carefully selected by a global jury based on a variety of qualifications including technical capabilities, business factors, and potential for innovation and intellectual property generation. The Qualcomm Make In Africa startups will receive equity-free mentorship in business planning, engineering, intellectual property protection, and the application of advanced connectivity, sensing, AI/ML and other processing technologies for innovative end-to-end systems solutions. The program is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to add to the continued growth of the continent’s technology startup ecosystem.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock has also loss -6.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QCOM stock has declined by -19.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.31% and lost -1.06% year-on date.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $118.84 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 10732702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $138.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $150, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.97, while it was recorded at 112.03 for the last single week of trading, and 124.65 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -10.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,581 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,998,670, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,332,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.17 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.15 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,166 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 46,018,282 shares. Additionally, 1,096 investors decreased positions by around 45,119,577 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 723,178,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 814,316,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,188,283 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 4,265,984 shares during the same period.