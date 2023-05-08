Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Stock trading around $7.81 per share: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $7.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 341.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.64 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $7.31 to $7.8891.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 17783819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $12.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $20, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 86.78.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -29.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $2,212 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,455,871, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 2.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.87 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $191.14 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 66,029,098 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 26,417,362 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 190,794,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,240,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,067,033 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 12,842,914 shares during the same period.