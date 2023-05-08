PacWest Bancorp [PACW] fell -74.90% so far this year. What now?

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] jumped around 2.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.76 at the close of the session, up 81.70%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends.

On May 3, 2023, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4845 per depositary share on its 7.75% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023. The Series A depositary shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the “PACWP” symbol.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PacWest Bancorp stock is now -74.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACW Stock saw the intraday high of $6.22 and lowest of $4.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.21, which means current price is +132.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.95M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 134653436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $13.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $31 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PACW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.80.

How has PACW stock performed recently?

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.25. With this latest performance, PACW shares dropped by -38.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.21 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 22.51 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $170,689 per employee.

Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

There are presently around $611 million, or 95.30% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,591,315, which is approximately -3.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,107,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.74 million in PACW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $61.0 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly 0.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 9,935,229 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 13,053,438 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 83,073,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,062,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,006,703 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,701,190 shares during the same period.