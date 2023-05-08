Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $38

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Option Care Health to Present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference.

Webcast links and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

A sum of 10122584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. Option Care Health Inc. shares reached a high of $29.055 and dropped to a low of $27.19 until finishing in the latest session at $27.98.

The one-year OPCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.92. The average equity rating for OPCH stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $36.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Option Care Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OPCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

OPCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.97. With this latest performance, OPCH shares dropped by -12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.53, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 31.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Option Care Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 9.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of $26,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OPCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,219 million, or 85.30% of OPCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,772,386, which is approximately 3.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,524,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.37 million in OPCH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $421.6 million in OPCH stock with ownership of nearly -8.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Option Care Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPCH] by around 14,515,096 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 16,933,872 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 119,353,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,802,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPCH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,356,073 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,535 shares during the same period.