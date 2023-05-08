Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Revenue clocked in at $11.70 million, down -16.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.158, while the highest price level was $0.178. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novo Integrated Sciences Signs Agreements for an Unsecured, Non-dilutive Debt Instrument with a Principal Sum of $70,000,000.

The Company to Receive a Lump Sum of $57,000,000.

Note has a non-compounding yield of 1.52% (zero coupon) per annum.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.21 percent and weekly performance of 40.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.01M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 10770584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.42. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 53.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1272, while it was recorded at 0.1493 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5601 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.92% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in NVOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $37000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,604,279 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,432 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 217,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,935,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,592,391 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,381 shares during the same period.