Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] gain 82.02% so far this year. What now?

Nanobiotix S.A. [NASDAQ: NBTX] price surged by 229.05 percent to reach at $4.65. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 1:30 AM that NANOBIOTIX Entering Final Contract Negotiations Following Agreement to Non-Binding Term Sheet for Development and Commercialization of NBTXR3 With a Major Global Pharmaceutical Company.

Company agreed to term sheet as of May 3, 2023.

A sum of 39630644 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50K shares. Nanobiotix S.A. shares reached a high of $7.7599 and dropped to a low of $4.27 until finishing in the latest session at $6.68.

The one-year NBTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.71. The average equity rating for NBTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBTX shares is $8.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nanobiotix S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nanobiotix S.A. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.39.

NBTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 212.15. With this latest performance, NBTX shares gained by 91.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.68 for Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nanobiotix S.A. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NBTX is now -102.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -132.54. Additionally, NBTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 203.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] managed to generate an average of -$559,225 per employee.Nanobiotix S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nanobiotix S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Nanobiotix S.A. [NASDAQ:NBTX] by around 755 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 283 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,462,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,463,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBTX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 283 shares during the same period.