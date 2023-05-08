Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is 29.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $5.24. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM that BROTHERS IBRAHIMA AND ABDOULAYE BARRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT, LAUNCH THE NEWEST EVOLUTION OF THE ADLaM ALPHABET: A LANGUAGE AT RISK OF DISAPPEARING.

The Pulaar language of the Fulani people of West Africa, the world’s largest nomadic group, is now accessible through the new ADLaM Display, on Microsoft 365 and in schools across Guinea.

Brothers Ibrahima and Abdoulaye Barry announced today the launch of ADLaM Display, an evolution of the Pulaar alphabet on which they have worked with Microsoft since 2018. Developed in partnership with McCann NY, the new digital version of ADLaM is now available for use across the Microsoft 365 suite, desktop, and mobile platforms, preserving a beautiful and important culture while promoting literacy across West Africa.

A sum of 28163209 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.76M shares. Microsoft Corporation shares reached a high of $311.97 and dropped to a low of $304.27 until finishing in the latest session at $310.65.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.94. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $330.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $325 to $347. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $350, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On April 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 320 to 345.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 59.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.99, while it was recorded at 306.29 for the last single week of trading, and 257.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.54%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,634,030 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.28 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.51 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2,197 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 159,823,879 shares. Additionally, 2,285 investors decreased positions by around 159,266,799 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 4,940,943,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,260,034,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 250 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,407,371 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 18,395,291 shares during the same period.