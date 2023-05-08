Market cap of TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] reaches 385.20M – now what?

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -37.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -89.84%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM that TOP Financial Group Limited Issues Statement Regarding Market Activity.

TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today issued the following statement in response to recent market activity:.

While it is the Company’s practice not to comment on any stock movement, we believe it is important to note that we caution investors and all other persons to rely solely on statements and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued by the Company itself or its authorized representatives.

The market cap for the stock reached $385.20 million, with 35.05 million shares outstanding and 5.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TOP stock reached a trading volume of 15283442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 27.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.16.

TOP Stock Performance Analysis:

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -89.84. With this latest performance, TOP shares gained by 102.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 43.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TOP Financial Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.78 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. TOP Financial Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.64.

Return on Total Capital for TOP is now 41.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.40. Additionally, TOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] managed to generate an average of $317,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.17% of TOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,761, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 85.59% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in TOP stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $3000.0 in TOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ:TOP] by around 39,011 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,232 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,011 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,232 shares during the same period.