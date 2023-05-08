Market cap of Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] reaches 4.50M – now what?

Save Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: SVFD] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 53.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.20. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Save Foods’ CEO Releases Letter to Stockholders.

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, published a letter to its stockholders from David Palach, CEO of Save Foods:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24027181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Save Foods Inc. stands at 22.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.48%.

The market cap for SVFD stock reached $4.50 million, with 4.60 million shares outstanding and 3.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.27K shares, SVFD reached a trading volume of 24027181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Save Foods Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has SVFD stock performed recently?

Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.00. With this latest performance, SVFD shares gained by 69.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.30 for Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8469, while it was recorded at 0.8277 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7148 for the last 200 days.

Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1449.43 and a Gross Margin at +52.17. Save Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1456.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.47.

Save Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.30% of SVFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVFD stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 207,122, which is approximately 36.812% of the company’s market cap and around 32.43% of the total institutional ownership; NOKED CAPITAL LTD, holding 75,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in SVFD stocks shares; and NOKED ISRAEL LTD, currently with $91000.0 in SVFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Save Foods Inc. [NASDAQ:SVFD] by around 93,817 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 59,784 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 288,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVFD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,087 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 59,784 shares during the same period.