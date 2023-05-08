Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 5.57B – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mullen Readies for Commercial Launches and Announces Customer Pricing for Class 1 EV Cargo Vans and Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Trucks.

Mullen’s Commercial Vehicle Pricing Announced.

Mullen, in receipt of purchase order from Randy Marion Automotive Group, announces customer vehicle pricing for the Class 1 EV Cargo Van with starting price of $34,500 and the Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Trucks at $68,500.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock has also loss -21.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has declined by -85.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.28% and lost -79.02% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $5.57 billion, with 3.79 billion shares outstanding and 143.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 17711053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.98. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -40.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.79 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1944, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 8.9143 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,826,945, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,056,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 1,546,356 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 383,540 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 2,528,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,458,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,768 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 309,988 shares during the same period.