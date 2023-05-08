Market cap of Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] reaches 11.71B – now what?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 6.60% or 0.62 points to close at $10.01 with a heavy trading volume of 52039706 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Princess Cruises makes a strong comeback with Diamond Princess to Take Guests to Explore Japan!.

Experiencing the Best of Princess Once Again with “LOVE” as Mother’s Day Limited Promotion is available!.

As a world’s leading cruise brand, Princess Cruises is well known for its unique itineraries and customized holiday at sea. After three years of hard work, Princess Cruises finally resumes sailing in Asia. Princess’ return signifies cruise travel unlike any other for guests, leading the way in Asia. The first stop starts from Japan!.

It opened the trading session at $9.54, the shares rose to $10.09 and dropped to $9.525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded 15.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.03M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 52039706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CCL stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 36 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,547 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.02 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $508.82 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 82,578,301 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 84,193,829 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 387,353,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,125,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,464,087 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 13,407,502 shares during the same period.