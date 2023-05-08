Market cap of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] reaches 139.39B – now what?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 3.73% or 3.23 points to close at $89.84 with a heavy trading volume of 78366899 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AMD Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“We executed very well in the first quarter as we delivered better than expected revenue and earnings in a mixed demand environment,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “We launched multiple leadership products and made significant progress accelerating our AI roadmap and customer engagements in the quarter. Longer-term, we see significant growth opportunities as we successfully deliver our roadmaps, execute our strategic data center and embedded priorities and accelerate adoption of our AI portfolio.”.

It opened the trading session at $84.99, the shares rose to $90.425 and dropped to $84.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 53.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 60.37M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 78366899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $102.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $98 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $115, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 55.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.59, while it was recorded at 87.53 for the last single week of trading, and 78.93 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 7.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $100,423 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.86 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.74 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 117,410,850 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 108,353,556 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 892,034,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,798,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,657,370 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 11,006,898 shares during the same period.