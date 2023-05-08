Market Analysts see Gerdau S.A. [GGB] falling to $6. Time to buy?

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 5.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.97. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12012295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gerdau S.A. stands at 4.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for GGB stock reached $8.07 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, GGB reached a trading volume of 12012295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 156.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GGB stock performed recently?

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, GGB shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.75. Gerdau S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Total Capital for GGB is now 28.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.57. Additionally, GGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to -3.46%.

Insider trade positions for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]

There are presently around $1,462 million, or 21.90% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 85,787,616, which is approximately 10.729% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,873,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.5 million in GGB stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $98.8 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gerdau S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 83,907,154 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 21,912,645 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 188,401,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,220,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,845,708 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,630,742 shares during the same period.