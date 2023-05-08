Macquarie slashes price target on Infosys Limited [INFY] – find out why.

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.25 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The next growth lever in BFS is a collaborative ecosystem – 44% of BFS respondents believe that in just two short years, ecosystems will be key to driving growth, finds new study from Infosys and HFS Research.

According to ‘The Ecosystem Imperative,’ enterprise modernization is required to enable ecosystem relationships.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled the findings of the banking and financial services study conducted in collaboration with HFS Research, a leading global analyst firm. The study, ‘The ecosystem imperative: How to create new sources of value in BFS enterprises,’ reveals that BFS enterprises, torn between macroeconomic challenges and exciting innovation potential, identify the creation of ecosystems as the new hope for driving growth and creating new forms of value.

Infosys Limited stock is now -15.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFY Stock saw the intraday high of $15.275 and lowest of $15.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.79, which means current price is +3.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.31M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 11268471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $18.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 75.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 15.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77.

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $7,716 million, or 14.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 68,061,233, which is approximately -12.407% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 32,562,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.58 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $374.8 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -4.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 33,838,071 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 83,846,577 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 388,269,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,954,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,146,634 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 15,489,775 shares during the same period.